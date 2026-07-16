South African Airways and Turkish Airlines implement codeshare agreement

Turkish Airlines and South African Airways previously signed their codeshare on 04-Dec-2025, initially slated for ticket sales from 01-Mar-2026, covering SAA-operated services across South Africa and selected regional points, and Turkish Airlines-operated services from Istanbul to South Africa and onward to key European cities. Turkish Airlines chairman Ahmet Bolat said it was “the largest non-African airline operating in Africa”.1 Turkish Airlines was also scheduled to lift Istanbul–Cape Town and Istanbul–Johannesburg to 10x weekly in winter 2026/27.2