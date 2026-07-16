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    16-Jul-2026 12:55 PM

    South African Airways and Turkish Airlines implement codeshare agreement

    South African Airways (SAA) and Turkish Airlines implemented (15-Jul-2026) a codeshare agreement for travel from 16-Jul-2026. Turkish Airlines will codeshare on SAA services between Johannesburg and Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Windhoek, Harare, Victoria Falls and Mauritius. SAA will codeshare on Turkish Airlines services from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban to Istanbul, and on to Paris, London and Frankfurt. The agreement was signed on 04-Dec-2025. The airlines will explore additional opportunities for cooperation, including route development and network integration. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Turkish Airlines and South African Airways previously signed their codeshare on 04-Dec-2025, initially slated for ticket sales from 01-Mar-2026, covering SAA-operated services across South Africa and selected regional points, and Turkish Airlines-operated services from Istanbul to South Africa and onward to key European cities. Turkish Airlines chairman Ahmet Bolat said it was “the largest non-African airline operating in Africa”.1 Turkish Airlines was also scheduled to lift Istanbul–Cape Town and Istanbul–Johannesburg to 10x weekly in winter 2026/27.2

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