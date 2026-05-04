4-May-2026 3:44 PM
Doha Hamad International Airport: Six airlines resuming services to Doha
Doha Hamad International Airport, via its official Twitter account, announced (04-May-2026) the following additional airlines resumed or plan to resume services to/from Doha Hamad International Airport:
- 01-May-2026:
- 11-May-2026: SriLankan Airlines;
- 12-May-2026: Pegasus Airlines;
- 19-May-2026: flynas.
Background ✨
Doha Hamad’s staged restart list in late Apr-2026 included flydubai, Air Arabia, Oman Air, Royal Jordanian and EgyptAir, with further resumptions scheduled through 01-Jul-2026 (Royal Air Maroc).1 Qatar Airways also resumed daily Doha-Dubai and Doha-Sharjah, and planned to restart daily Doha-Damascus from 01-May-2026.2 IndiGo planned to restore all Doha services from 01-May-2026 with more than 60 weekly frequencies from seven Indian cities.3