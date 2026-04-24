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    24-Apr-2026 1:20 PM

    Qatar Airways resumes services to UAE and Syria

    Qatar Airways announced (23-Apr-2026) the resumption of daily services from Doha Hamad International Airport to Dubai and Sharjah, with daily service to Damascus to resume on 01-May-2026. [more - original PR]

    Background ✨

    Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announced a gradual resumption of international carrier operations to Qatar via Doha Hamad International Airport, following a period of disruption to services.1 Qatar Airways previously stated scheduled operations were temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, while it operated limited Doha services on 09/10/11-Mar-2026.2 3 EgyptAir also planned to restore UAE links from 09-Mar-2026, including daily Sharjah and Dubai services.4

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