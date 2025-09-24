DHL Parcel to resume postal goods shipping from Germany to US and Puerto Rico
DHL Parcel announced (23-Sep-2025) plans to resume goods shipping to the US and Puerto Rico following a four week suspension due to US customs regulations. Business customers can use DHL Parcel International for shipping to the US but must book the 'Postal Delivered Duty Paid' service for shipments valued up to USD800. DHL Parcel said prices for business customer packages from Germany to the US "remain stable". The company added: "Additional costs for customs clearance and duties now apply to all shipments, except private gifts valued under [USD100], following the removal of the previous duty free threshold of [USD800]". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
DHL initially suspended postal goods shipping to the US for both private and business customers from 22-Aug-2025 due to new US regulations, following the US Executive Order 'Suspending Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for all Countries' effective 29-Aug-2025. Parcels declared as gifts valued up to USD100 from individuals to individuals were exempt, while unresolved customs processes prompted worldwide suspensions by other providers as well1.