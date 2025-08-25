DHL restricts postal shipments to the US

DHL Group announced (22-Aug-2025) temporary restrictions on postal goods shipping to the US for private and business customers, effective 22-Aug-2025, due to new US regulations. Deutsche Post and DHL Parcel Germany will no longer be able to accept and transport parcels and postal items containing goods from business customers destined for the US. Details include:

The US Executive Order 'Suspending Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for all Countries' changes the basis for postal goods shipping to the US for all postal and parcel service providers, effective 29-Aug-2025;

Parcels and packages from individuals to individuals with a value of up to USD100, which are declared as 'gift,' are not affected by the executive order. There are also no changes to the shipping of documents in letters;

Goods shipping via DHL Express and the commercial import of goods into the US under the currently applicable customs rates will still be possible.

The changes affect all postal and parcel service providers worldwide, many of which have also announced a suspension of postal shipping to the US, according to DHL. DHL stated: "The reason for these anticipated temporary restrictions is new processes required by US authorities for postal shipping, which differ from the previously applicable regulations. Key questions remain unresolved, particularly regarding how and by whom customs duties will be collected in the future, what additional data will be required, and how the data transmission to the US Customs and Border Protection will be carried out". DHL aims to resume postal goods shipping to the US as quickly as possible. [more - original PR]