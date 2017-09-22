Deutsche Lufthansa AG CEO prioritising acquisition of wet leased aircraft from airberlin

Deutsche Lufthansa AG CEO Carsten Spohr said the carrier is prioritising acquisition of its 38 wet leased aircraft and crew from airberlin, as part of airberlin's insolvency proceedings (Reuters, 21-Sep-2017). Mr Spohr stated Lufthsana would also aim for a further 20 to 40 aircraft from airberlin, however did not express interest in airberlin's long haul fleet. He said: "The next few days will show whether... growth comes organically via Eurowings or through an Air Berlin transaction". Mr Spohr believes acquisition of assets from airberlin will create demand for employment of around 3000 new workers. [more - original PR - German]