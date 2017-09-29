Deutsche Lufthansa AG﻿ emphasises 'very close relationships' with South American partners

Deutsche Lufthansa AG senior director South America Tom Maes, speaking on CAPA TV, said (28-Sep-2017) the group has "very very close relationships" with airlines in South America. Commenting on IAG's new joint business agreement with LATAM, Mr Maes said the developments "didn't really change" the fact that Lufthansa has close ties with Azul, Copa Airlines and Avianca Brazil. "We also have interline agreements with Aerolineas Argentinas... we are very confident... for the midterm we don't see any changes". [more - CAPA TV]
29-Sep-2017 11:25 AM