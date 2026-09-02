Condor and Qantas launch interline and frequent flyer partnership
Condor Flugdienst and Qantas Airways launched (01-Sep-2026) a new interline and frequent flyer partnership, expanding travel options between Australia, New Zealand, Europe and beyond by connecting their networks at major hubs. Qantas Frequent Flyer members can redeem points for award flights across Condor's network of over 90 destinations in economy, premium economy and business class. The agreement is part of Condor's international partner network expansion, which includes interline agreements with Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Saudia, Air Astana, Japan Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Uzbekistan Airways. Condor's partnership with Thai Airways also launched on 01-Sep-2026, offering passengers travel options in Asia. [more - original PR - German] [more - original PR - Qantas Group]