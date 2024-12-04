4-Dec-2024 11:26 AM
Chilean Government announces USD1.5bn airport investment budget for 2025 to 2030
Chile's Ministry of Public Works announced (03-Dec-2024) plans to invest USD1.5 billion across the country's airports from 2025 until 2030, in addition to over USD1.7 billion expected to be invested by concessionaires during the period. Planned works include terminal expansion at Arica Chacalluta Airport and Iquique Diego Aracena Airport, terminal construction at Easter Island Mataveri International Airport and expansion works at the Teniente Marsh airfield in Antarctica. [more - original PR - Spanish]