6-Apr-2020 11:50 AM
Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon to reduce Apr-2020 capacity by 97%
Cathay Pacific announced (03-Apr-2020) the carrier and Cathay Dragon will reduce capacity by 97% across their passenger networks in Apr-2020, with plans to operate a "bare skeleton passenger flight schedule". Cathay Pacific will operate twice weekly to London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Sydney and three times weekly to Tokyo Narita, Taipei, New Delhi, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore. Cathay Dragon will operate three times weekly to Beijing, Shanghai Pudong and Kuala Lumpur. [more - original PR]