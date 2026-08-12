'Case for expansion has never been clearer' amid Jul-2026 pax performance at London Heathrow Airport

London Heathrow Airport said it was effectively at full capacity in Jun-2026, limiting new routes and frequencies, and argued privately funded expansion would unlock new connections1. CEO Thomas Woldbye repeatedly warned that capacity constraints risked passenger choice and fares, while disputing proposed UK Civil Aviation Authority cuts to investment plans2 3. Heathrow attributed recent traffic volatility to Middle East conflict impacts, while noting resilient transfer demand and rising cargo volumes4 1.