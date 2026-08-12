'Case for expansion has never been clearer' amid Jul-2026 pax performance at London Heathrow Airport
London Heathrow Airport reported (11-Aug-2026) it handled 7.9 million passengers in Jul-2026, a decline of 1.5% year-on-year. The airport recorded 267,000 passengers on 19-Jul-2026, its busiest day of 2026 thus far. The airport also recorded its busiest day of 2026 for cargo traffic during the month, handling 5000 tonnes on 12-Jul-2026. The airport reported popular destinations during the month included Italy and Spain, with Switzerland, Cyprus and the Czech Republic also experiencing growth. The airport welcomed summer scheduled from "multiple new entrants" demonstrating "clear demand for access to Heathrow" including ITA Airways, Alaska Airlines and Riyadh Air - which carried more than 136,000 passengers in Jul-2026. The airport stated: "Heathrow is operating at capacity. The case for expansion has never been clearer, as Heathrow was overtaken in July by Istanbul Airport as the busiest hub in Europe. Our plans will ensure the country gets the infrastructure it needs to stay competitive and will deliver all-important economic growth". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
London Heathrow Airport said it was effectively at full capacity in Jun-2026, limiting new routes and frequencies, and argued privately funded expansion would unlock new connections1. CEO Thomas Woldbye repeatedly warned that capacity constraints risked passenger choice and fares, while disputing proposed UK Civil Aviation Authority cuts to investment plans2 3. Heathrow attributed recent traffic volatility to Middle East conflict impacts, while noting resilient transfer demand and rising cargo volumes4 1.