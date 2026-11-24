British Airways confirms interline partnership with Condor
British Airways (BA), via its official website, confirmed (Nov-2026) a new interline partnership with Condor Flugdienst, providing customers with additional connecting opportunities across both airlines' networks via London and Frankfurt. The agreement covers BA's access to Condor's London service, with customers able to connect from Condor operated Frankfurt-London Gatwick service onto BA's long haul leisure network. The partnership particularly aims to open BA's Caribbean market of destinations including Kingston, Port of Spain and Saint Lucia to an expanded German customer base. Further Caribbean and North American routes are also supported or "will be enabled in the near future". Condor will have access to BA's London Heathrow-Frankfurt service to feed some of its long haul routes that BA may not be able to offer from London Heathrow.
Background ✨
Condor Flugdienst expanded its partnership and loyalty links with Qantas Airways, adding interline and frequent flyer cooperation across Condor’s 90+ destinations, and cited other recent interline agreements including Thai Airways (from 01-Sep-2026).1 Condor also entered a new interline agreement with American Airlines, enabling single-ticket itineraries with through-checked baggage and supporting Condor’s North American partner strategy.2