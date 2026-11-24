Condor Flugdienst expanded its partnership and loyalty links with Qantas Airways, adding interline and frequent flyer cooperation across Condor’s 90+ destinations, and cited other recent interline agreements including Thai Airways (from 01-Sep-2026).1 Condor also entered a new interline agreement with American Airlines, enabling single-ticket itineraries with through-checked baggage and supporting Condor’s North American partner strategy.2