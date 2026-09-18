American Airlines and Condor enter new interline agreement

American Airlines and Condor Flugdienst entered (16-Sep-2026) a new interline agreement. Passengers will be able to book their entire journey across both airlines on a single ticket. Additional benefits include through-checked baggage to the final destination, check-in for the complete itinerary and onward connections. Cooperation with American Airlines supports Condor's international partnership strategy. Condor is further expanding its North American partner network, building on its partnership with Alaska Airlines that spanned more than 10 years. [more - original PR]