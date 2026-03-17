17-Mar-2026 12:43 PM
British Airways announces expanded winter schedule for 2026/27
British Airways announced (16-Mar-2026) plans to implement the following as part of an expansion of its winter schedule for 2026/27:
- London Heathrow-Cape Town: 17 to 21 times weekly from 13-Dec-2026;
- London Heathrow-Tokyo Haneda: 10 to 14 times weekly from the end of Mar-2026 and continuing through the winter schedule;
- London Gatwick-Barbados: Daily service to launch on 25-Oct-2026 and provide onward connectivity to Grenada, Guyana and Tobago;
- London Gatwick-Saint Lucia: More dedicated capacity as daily frequency becomes a standalone service from 25-Oct-2026;
- London Heathrow-San Jose (Costa Rica): Three to five times weekly and relocates from London Gatwick to London Heathrow, effective 25-Oct-2026;
- London Gatwick-Kingston and London Gatwick-Punta Cana: Three to four times weekly from 25-Oct-2026;
- London Heathrow-Houston Bush: 11 to 12 times weekly from 25-Oct-2026;
- London Heathrow-Baltimore: Six to seven times weekly from 25-Oct-2026;
- London Heathrow-New Orleans: Three to four times weekly from 25-Oct-2026;
- London Heathrow-Delhi: Twice to three times daily from 25-Oct-2026;
- London Heathrow-Abu Dhabi: Scheduled to resume for the winter schedule from 25-Oct-2026. [more - original PR]