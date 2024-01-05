Become a CAPA Member
5-Jan-2024 11:09 AM

Brazil ANAC signs multiple agreements to expand traffic and international market access

Brazil ANAC signed (04-Jan-2024) the following agreements with various countries, with the aim of expanding international market access for Brazilian carriers and increasing traffic to Brazil:

Meetings were also held to adjust ASAs negotiated with Hong Kong and Malaysia, as well as initial negotiation meetings with Pakistan and Poland. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

