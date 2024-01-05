5-Jan-2024 11:09 AM
Brazil ANAC signs multiple agreements to expand traffic and international market access
Brazil ANAC signed (04-Jan-2024) the following agreements with various countries, with the aim of expanding international market access for Brazilian carriers and increasing traffic to Brazil:
- Air service agreements (ASA) with Antigua and Barbuda and Uganda;
- Renewal of ASAs with Austria, Italy, Iceland and Saudi Arabia;
- Agreements pending ratification signed with the Czech Republic and Oman;
- MoU with Türkiye to remove limit on the number of permitted services between the nations;
- MoU with Qatar to remove limits for passenger and cargo services under fifth freedom rights;
- MoU with United Arab Emirates to open seventh freedom rights for cargo services.
Meetings were also held to adjust ASAs negotiated with Hong Kong and Malaysia, as well as initial negotiation meetings with Pakistan and Poland. [more - original PR - Portuguese]