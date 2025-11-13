Beond to invest in global expansion

Beond announced (12-Nov-2025) a new multi air operator certificate (AOC) strategy and an additional investment round of USD100 million to support global expansion in new markets. CEO Tero Taskila said: "In just two years, we have been accelerating inbound premium tourism into the Maldives. On the strength of this performance, we are partnering with local stakeholders in the Middle East, the United States and India to open new AOCs and bases of operation". New capital will be used to:

Expand beOnd's operations to 22 aircraft in the Maldives , 14 across the GCC countries, 10 aircraft in the US , and 12 aircraft in India , for a total of 56 aircraft by 2030;

, 14 across the GCC countries, 10 aircraft in the , and 12 aircraft in , for a total of 56 aircraft by 2030; Grow beOnd's charter platform for events, sports teams, government delegations, and luxury travel agents;

Advance the airline's digital and guest experience platforms, enhancing personalisation and efficiency;

Strengthen sustainability initiatives, including operational efficiency and partnerships with environmentally responsible suppliers. [more - original PR]