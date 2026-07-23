Beond signs MoU to expand connectivity between Red Sea Airport and Europe

Beond held authorisation from Saudi Arabia’s GACA to operate international and domestic charter services in the Kingdom, and it also started seeking a Saudi AOC as part of a multi-AOC strategy.1 It later signed a Bahrain LoI to explore a Bahrain-based subsidiary airline, with a potential fleet of up to 10 aircraft by 2030.2 Beond also scheduled Dec-2026 launches from Malé via Dubai World Central to London Heathrow and Paris CDG, plus frequency increases to Munich and Zurich.3 4 5