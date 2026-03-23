23-Mar-2026 4:53 PM
Beond to commence Male-Dubai-London service in Dec-2026
Beond scheduled to commence three times weekly Male-Dubai World Central-London Heathrow service on 16-Dec-2026 with A319 equipment, as per a 20-Mar-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display. The airline will be the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG.
Background ✨
Beond announced plans to launch three times weekly Malé-Dubai World Central-Paris CDG from Dec-2026, with no other scheduled operator on the route.1 Beond also scheduled a Malé-Dubai World Central-Zurich frequency increase from twice to three times weekly from 07-Dec-2025, remaining the sole scheduled operator on both sectors.2 It previously commenced Dubai World Central-Munich twice weekly under fifth freedom rights and considered additional German destinations by end-2025.3