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23-Mar-2026 4:53 PM

Beond to commence Male-Dubai-London service in Dec-2026

Beond scheduled to commence three times weekly Male-Dubai World Central-London Heathrow service on 16-Dec-2026 with A319 equipment, as per a 20-Mar-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display. The airline will be the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG.

Background ✨

Beond announced plans to launch three times weekly Malé-Dubai World Central-Paris CDG from Dec-2026, with no other scheduled operator on the route.1 Beond also scheduled a Malé-Dubai World Central-Zurich frequency increase from twice to three times weekly from 07-Dec-2025, remaining the sole scheduled operator on both sectors.2 It previously commenced Dubai World Central-Munich twice weekly under fifth freedom rights and considered additional German destinations by end-2025.3

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