Beond to commence Male-Dubai-London service in Dec-2026

Beond announced plans to launch three times weekly Malé-Dubai World Central-Paris CDG from Dec-2026, with no other scheduled operator on the route.1 Beond also scheduled a Malé-Dubai World Central-Zurich frequency increase from twice to three times weekly from 07-Dec-2025, remaining the sole scheduled operator on both sectors.2 It previously commenced Dubai World Central-Munich twice weekly under fifth freedom rights and considered additional German destinations by end-2025.3