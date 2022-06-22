ATR, Neste and BRA operate first 100% SAF fuelled commercial aircraft flight
ATR, Neste and BRA - Braathens Regional Airlines announced (21-Jun-2022) the first flight of a commercial aircraft using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on 21-Jun-2022, operating from Malmo to Bromma using an ATR 72-600. The operation marked the first time 100% SAF was used in two engines, following a series of ground and flight tests on the ATR 72-600 prototype aircraft in early 2022, including flights with 100% SAF in one engine. Swedavia assisted the process by allowing the SAF to be uplifted to the ATR aircraft at Malmo Airport, while Pratt & Whitney partnered ATR and Braathens in the flight preparations. The 100% SAF certification process was commenced by ATR, Neste and Braathens in Sep-2021 and is expected to be completed by 2025. [more - original PR - ATR] [more - original PR - BRA - Swedish]