Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Jun-2022 2:23 PM

ATR, Neste and BRA operate first 100% SAF fuelled commercial aircraft flight

ATR, Neste and BRA - Braathens Regional Airlines announced (21-Jun-2022) the first flight of a commercial aircraft using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on 21-Jun-2022, operating from Malmo to Bromma using an ATR 72-600. The operation marked the first time 100% SAF was used in two engines, following a series of ground and flight tests on the ATR 72-600 prototype aircraft in early 2022, including flights with 100% SAF in one engine. Swedavia assisted the process by allowing the SAF to be uplifted to the ATR aircraft at Malmo Airport, while Pratt & Whitney partnered ATR and Braathens in the flight preparations. The 100% SAF certification process was commenced by ATR, Neste and Braathens in Sep-2021 and is expected to be completed by 2025. [more - original PR - ATR] [more - original PR - BRA - Swedish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More