Alaska Airlines becomes 14th oneworld carrier serving London Heathrow

Alaska Airlines launched daily year-round Seattle Tacoma–London Heathrow service on 21-May-2026, with British Airways, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic Airways also operating the route, according to OAG.1 Alaska secured a daily Heathrow slot pair for 22-May-2026 to 24-Oct-2026 via a leasing agreement with American Airlines, enabling Boeing 787-9 operations.2 3 Alaska appointed PrimeFlight Cargo as its Heathrow cargo handling agent for the new widebody service.4