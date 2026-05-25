Alaska Airlines becomes 14th oneworld carrier serving London Heathrow
oneworld reported (21-May-2026) Alaska Airlines is the alliance's 14th member airline to operate at London Heathrow Airport, with the launch of Seattle-London Heathrow service on 22-May-2026. Heathrow is the alliance's largest hub, followed by Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Doha Hamad International Airport, New York John F Kennedy International Airport and Tokyo Narita Airport, each served by 11 member airlines. Heathrow handled approximately 29 million passengers travelling on oneworld airlines in 2025, almost 30% of whom were connecting between oneworld carriers. oneworld airlines will offer nearly 2800 weekly departures from Heathrow to more than 160 destinations in more than 60 countries in summer 2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Alaska Airlines launched daily year-round Seattle Tacoma–London Heathrow service on 21-May-2026, with British Airways, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic Airways also operating the route, according to OAG.1 Alaska secured a daily Heathrow slot pair for 22-May-2026 to 24-Oct-2026 via a leasing agreement with American Airlines, enabling Boeing 787-9 operations.2 3 Alaska appointed PrimeFlight Cargo as its Heathrow cargo handling agent for the new widebody service.4