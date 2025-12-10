Loading
Alaska Airlines to launch Seattle-London Heathrow service in May-2026

Alaska Airlines announced (09-Dec-2025) plans to launch daily Seattle Tacoma-London Heathrow service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 21-May-2026. The service will operate year round. British Airways, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic Airways also operate the route, according to OAG. Alaska Airlines secured a daily slot pair at London Heathrow Airport through a leasing agreement with American Airlines, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

The daily slot pair at London Heathrow for Alaska Airlines' planned Seattle service was secured through a leasing agreement with American Airlines, covering the summer 2026 season from 22-May-2026 to 24-Oct-2026, and will utilise Boeing 787-9 aircraft with 300 seats1. The new route is among at least 12 intercontinental destinations Alaska Airlines aimed to serve from Seattle by 20302.

