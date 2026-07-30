AirAsia X to suspend Kuala Lumpur-Tashkent service in Sep-2026

AirAsia X Group said in 2026 it reallocated capacity towards “stronger performing and higher yielding routes”, citing Almaty, Tashkent and Istanbul amid geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain disruption and sharply higher jet fuel prices; it also cut capacity by 10% in Apr-2026 and lifted fuel surcharges and fares, according to CEO Bo Lingam.1 AirAsia X also scheduled several network changes in 2026, including suspending Kuala Lumpur-Karachi from 01-Jul-2026 to 23-Oct-2026 and cancelling plans for Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London Gatwick from 27-Aug-2026 due to instability in West Asia.2 3