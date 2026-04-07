AirAsia X still targeting Bahrain launch in Jun-2026, raises fuel surcharges and fares

AirAsia X announced (06-Apr-2026) the LCC's planned Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London Gatwick service is still scheduled to commence on 26-Jun-2026, "with optimism that the conditions in the region will normalise by then". The group said it has "proactively reallocated capacity towards stronger performing and higher yielding routes", including Almaty, Tashkent and Istanbul, to "capture displaced demand". CEO Bo Lingam said: "Amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and supply chain disruptions, global jet fuel prices have surged to more than double 2025 levels. In response, we have implemented carefully calibrated fare adjustments, including a one off fuel surcharge across the network". AAX Group has reduced 10% of its capacity in Apr-2026 and has raised fuel surcharges by 20% and fares by 30% to 40%. Mr Lingam added: "We are also actively negotiating with our key partners and stakeholders to contain costs across our operations. As we progressively reactivate our full fleet, our unit cost will improve, and the strengthening ASEAN currencies also act as a natural buffer against USD-denominated expenses". Mr Lingam noted aircraft deliveries are still unaffected, with five A321LRs expected in 2026. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]