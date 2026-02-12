AirAsia X to commence Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London service in Jun-2026
AirAsia X (AAX) announced (11-Feb-2026) plans to commence daily Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London Gatwick service on 26-Jun-2026 with A330 aircraft. This marks the establishment of "Bahrain as AAX's first global hub", "marking the expansion of the airline beyond its homeground Asia" and "Leveraging Bahrain's strategic location and aviation structure" to connect Southeast Asia to the Middle East and Europe. Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes stated: "This is a defining step in the next phase of AAX's growth. Bahrain as our strategic aviation hub allows us to connect Asia with the Middle East and Europe more effectively while creating a scalable platform for future growth". The LCC will be the sole scheduled operator on the Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain sector of the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR - AirAsia X] [more - original PR - AirAsia X - II] [more - original PR - London Gatwick Airport III]
Background ✨
Capital A completed the disposal of its aviation businesses, including AirAsia and AirAsia Aviation Group, to AirAsia X, consolidating all AirAsia-branded airlines under one platform and enabling more integrated network planning and improved fleet utilisation. The transaction included the issuance of new AAX shares and assumption of significant debt, with the shares scheduled for listing on Bursa Malaysia on 19-Jan-20261.