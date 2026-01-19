Capital A completes aviation business disposal to AirAsia X

Capital A completed several restructuring steps leading up to this consolidation, including a MYR2.7 billion share capital reduction and the planned distribution of AirAsia X shares to its shareholders, with the timeline aligned to AirAsia X's private placement and share listing on 19-Jan-20261 2 3. AirAsia X also considered a company name change to reflect the consolidation but had not made a final decision as of the latest announcement4.