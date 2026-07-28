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    28-Jul-2026 4:55 PM

    AirAsia X cancels plans to commence Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London service in Aug-2026

    AirAsia Group, via its official website, announced (24-Jul-2026) the cancellation of plans to commence Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London Gatwick service from 27-Aug-2026, "due to the prolonged geopolitical instability in West Asia". As previously reported by CAPA, the airline originally planned to commence the service on 26-Jun-2026.

    Background

    AirAsia X previously postponed the Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London Gatwick launch to Aug/Sep-2026, with GM Benyamin Ismail citing market conditions and reiterating Bahrain’s role in its long term connectivity strategy.1 AirAsia X earlier maintained the route remained scheduled for 26-Jun-2026, while reallocating capacity to higher-yielding routes amid geopolitical uncertainty, fuel-price spikes and supply chain disruption, alongside network-wide fuel surcharges and capacity cuts.2

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