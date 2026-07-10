AirAsia X rebrands as AirAsia Group

Capital A completed the disposal of its aviation businesses AirAsia and AirAsia Aviation Group to AirAsia X, via new share issuances and AAX’s assumption of MYR3.8 billion owed by Capital A to AirAsia, with the enlarged group intended to consolidate all AirAsia-branded airlines under a single airline platform while Capital A pivoted to non-aviation businesses.1 AirAsia X previously stated it was exploring a company name change to reflect this consolidation, subject to approvals.2