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    10-Jul-2026 11:48 AM

    AirAsia X rebrands as AirAsia Group

    AirAsia X Group completed (09-Jul-2026) its name change to AirAsia Group, following shareholder approval and the registration of the new name by the Companies Commission of Malaysia. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Capital A completed the disposal of its aviation businesses AirAsia and AirAsia Aviation Group to AirAsia X, via new share issuances and AAX’s assumption of MYR3.8 billion owed by Capital A to AirAsia, with the enlarged group intended to consolidate all AirAsia-branded airlines under a single airline platform while Capital A pivoted to non-aviation businesses.1 AirAsia X previously stated it was exploring a company name change to reflect this consolidation, subject to approvals.2

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