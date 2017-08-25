AirAsia X increases capacity in 2Q2017 to prepare for 'historically strong' upcoming quarters

Malaysia AirAsia X increased (24-Aug-2017) ASKs in 2Q2017 "to set the tone for future quarters", especially the "historically strong" 4Q2017 and 1Q2018, according to AirAsia X Group CEO Kamarudin Meranun. Australia remains the highest revenue contributor for AirAsia X's Malaysia operations but "China is fast catching up". The average base fare suffered from yield pressure as the carrier increased capacity on core existing routes under its "market dominance strategy". Mr Kamarudin said revenue growth of 17% year-on-year in a competitive environment "proves that travel demand across our segments are still high". [more - original PR]