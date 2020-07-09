9-Jul-2020 9:28 AM
AirAsia Group temporarily halts trading on Bursa Malaysia
AirAsia Group reported (08-Jul-2020) it temporarily suspended trading on the Bursa Malaysia on 08-Jul-2020 and announced its external auditors, Ernst & Young, issued "an unqualified audit opinion with emphasis of matter on material uncertainty relating to going concern". The statement was made with regards to the company's financial statements for the year ended 31-Dec-2019 and the fact that AirAsia Group's shareholders' equity on a consolidated basis is 50% or less of its share capital. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]