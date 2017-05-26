AirAsia Group 'taking a major step to being recognised as one airline' with consolidated results

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said (25-May-2017) "With the start of consolidated accounts combining our Malaysia, Indonesia and Philippine units, we are taking a major step to being recognised as one airline... sharing a single cost structure, brings immense benefits in terms of economies of scale and building a dominant position in the markets we operate in". The group hopes to include Thai AirAsia in consolidated results from 2Q2017. [more - original PR]