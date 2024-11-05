Loading
AirAsia Group CCO: 'Domestic has been very strong across all our markets'

AirAsia Group CCO Paul Carroll, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "We're back to about 90% of pre-pandemic capacity, the final hurdle is more fleet-related in terms of reactivating aircraft". Mr Carroll said: "Domestic has been very strong across all our markets", noting the group holds a 60% share in Malaysia and a 45% share in Thailand. He said: "We'll continue to invest in growth going forward", noting the expected delivery of A321LRs in 4Q2025 will give the group "a lot more opportunities".

