AirAsia establishes AirAsia Bahrain board of directors

AirAsia X planned to launch daily Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London Gatwick services with A330s from 26-Jun-2026, positioning Bahrain as its "first global hub", with Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes citing improved Asia-Middle East-Europe connectivity and OAG showing it as sole scheduled operator on Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain.1 AirAsia X later postponed the start to Aug/Sep-2026, with GM Benyamin Ismail linking timing to market conditions.2 AirAsia then cancelled the route, citing prolonged geopolitical instability in West Asia.3