AirAsia and Airbus enter MoU to advance research into aviation sustainability

AirAsia and Airbus announced (19-Sep-2024) an MoU to advance research into aviation sustainability initiatives that reduce carbon emissions in the ASEAN region. The partnership aims to identify opportunities to support the commercial development of projects to expand sustainable aviation fuel supply in the region. The parties will also jointly investigate measures to improve air traffic management to reduce CO2 emissions. The organisations will identify applicable solutions developed as part of the Single European Sky ATM Research project and assess their suitability for adaptation in ASEAN. Capital A chief sustainability officer Yap Mun Ching Yap said the partnership addresses the "prerogative for the aviation sector to invest in and scale up in-sector solutions that are critical to decarbonising the industry". [more - original PR]