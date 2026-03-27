Air Premia and Thai Airways sign interline agreement
Air Premia and Thai Airways signed (26-Mar-2026) an interline agreement, with interline services to commence on 30-Mar-2026. Under the agreement, "Air Premia's Americas routes will be connected to Thai Airways' extensive network, including key domestic destinations in Thailand such as Phuket and Chiang Mai, as well as major cities across Southeast Asia-including Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Hanoi and India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai". The partnership will enable Thai Airways "to expand its network into the US market through Air Premia's long-haul routes from Incheon". Thai Airways noted that there are no nonstop services connecting Thailand and the US at present. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Thailand’s government accelerated efforts to restore Thailand–US direct air links after the US FAA upgraded Thailand’s safety rating to Category 1 in Apr-2025, enabling Thai carriers to launch new US routes and participate in codeshare agreements with US airlines.1 United planned Los Angeles–Bangkok via Hong Kong from Oct-2025, while no airline operated nonstop between the two countries.1 Air Premia previously pursued interline partnerships, including with Korean Air and T’way Air, to feed its North America services via Seoul Incheon.2 3