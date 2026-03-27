Air Premia and Thai Airways sign interline agreement

Thailand’s government accelerated efforts to restore Thailand–US direct air links after the US FAA upgraded Thailand’s safety rating to Category 1 in Apr-2025, enabling Thai carriers to launch new US routes and participate in codeshare agreements with US airlines.1 United planned Los Angeles–Bangkok via Hong Kong from Oct-2025, while no airline operated nonstop between the two countries.1 Air Premia previously pursued interline partnerships, including with Korean Air and T’way Air, to feed its North America services via Seoul Incheon.2 3