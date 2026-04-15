Air New Zealand to introduce Skynest product in economy cabin from Nov-2026

Air New Zealand announced (15-Apr-2026) plans to introduce its first economy Skynest product onboard new Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Nov-2026. The product will be available to book from 18-May-2026. The product will include six lie-flat pods in a bunk style layout between the economy and premium economy cabins. Each pod includes a quiet, private space with a full-length mattress, bedding, ambient lighting, ventilation and charging ports. Customers who book an economy or premium economy seat will have the option of adding on a four-hour session. The sessions have been designed around natural sleep cycles to allow time to settle, sleep and wake gradually. Initially, two sessions will be offered on each flight. Air New Zealand CEO Nikhil Ravishankar stated: "For a country as remote as New Zealand, the journey matters. Tourism is a NZD46 billion (USD27.13 billion) industry, but growth depends on travellers' willingness to spend long hours in the air to get here. Skynest is designed to help make that easier... By giving more people the chance to properly rest on ultra long-haul flights, it helps make travel to and from New Zealand more manageable". [more - original PR]