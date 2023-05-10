Air New Zealand SkyNest product to launch on NY and Chicago flights from Sep-2024

Air New Zealand announced (10-May-2023) its 'Economy Skynest' product will launch on Auckland-New York and Auckland-Chicago services from Sep-2024. Chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty confirmed the Skynest product will be designed and installed in New Zealand. The six pod sleep zone, the first of its kind, offers sessions for economy passengers to lie down when travelling long haul. Each pod will include a full size pillow, sheets and blanket, ear plugs, a separate reading light, personal device USB outlet, ventilation outlet and lighting designed for rest. [more - original PR]