Air New Zealand Skynest product 'innovative and brave': CEO

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, commented (14-Sep-2023) on the development of the carrier's Skynest product, stating: "We have a responsibility to be innovative and brave". Mr Foran said: "We're gonna throw it on some planes, we don't know how it's going to work out, but we like the idea that it's first and that it will be produced in New Zealand". He noted: "I like that we have a bit of swagger and have a go at stuff".