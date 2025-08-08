Air New Zealand to introduce SkyNest product on ultra long haul routes from Feb/Mar-2026: CCO
Air New Zealand CCO Jeremy O'Brien, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) the carrier's SkyNest product is "a bit like bunk beds in the sky". Mr O'Brien said: "It's six bunk beds and they sit between premium economy and our economy cabin and they will go onto our ultra long haul aircraft". He added: "They come into our fleet in Feb-2026 and Mar-2026 and that aircraft is specifically designed and configured to fly those ultra long haul durations and routes, so it will be on Auckland-New York to begin with". [more - CAPA TV]
Background ✨
Air New Zealand expected delivery of its first two Boeing 787-9s with GE Aerospace engines and ultra long haul capability in Feb/Mar-2026, allowing Auckland-New York services without payload restrictions and featuring increased premium cabin density, with the Skynest product to be deployed specifically on these routes1. The Skynest sleeper pods, the first of their kind, were confirmed for introduction on the new 787-9 fleet2 3.