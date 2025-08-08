Air New Zealand to introduce SkyNest product on ultra long haul routes from Feb/Mar-2026: CCO

Air New Zealand CCO Jeremy O'Brien, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) the carrier's SkyNest product is "a bit like bunk beds in the sky". Mr O'Brien said: "It's six bunk beds and they sit between premium economy and our economy cabin and they will go onto our ultra long haul aircraft". He added: "They come into our fleet in Feb-2026 and Mar-2026 and that aircraft is specifically designed and configured to fly those ultra long haul durations and routes, so it will be on Auckland-New York to begin with". [more - CAPA TV]