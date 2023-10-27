Become a CAPA Member
27-Oct-2023 10:43 AM

Air France serving 167 destinations in winter 2023/24, capacity at 98% of 2019 level

Air France announced (26-Oct-2023) 167 destinations in winter 2023/24, comprising 84 long haul and 83 medium haul. The carrier will be operating at near winter 2019/20 levels, notably at 98% of 2019 capacity in terms of available seat kilometres on long haul flights. Highlights include:

  • North America:
    • 20% capacity increase, compared to 2019, with 212 weekly frequencies to 20 destinations in the US, Canada and Mexico;
    • Raleigh Durham: Launching three times weekly from 30-Oct-2023, with Boeing 787-9;
    • Ottawa: Service extended to the winter schedule, after being launched in Jun-2023, operated using 787-9;
    • Dallas, Vancouver, Boston and Montreal: Services to be bolstered through more frequencies or higher capacity aircraft;
  • South America:
    • San José: Launching daily, with A350-900;
    • Bogota: To be operated with A350-900, increasing capacity;
    • Caribbean: Launching new weekly service between Pointe-à-Pitre and Saint-Martin, with A320;
  • Asia:
    • Capacity will remain below 2019 levels, but will increase 60% from winter 2022/23, driven by China and Japan;
    • Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong: Daily frequencies to be maintained;
    • Tokyo Haneda: Second frequency being added, with up to 16 weekly frequencies to both Tokyo airports;
    • Bangkok: Daily frequencies resuming, increasing to up to 10 times weekly in Jan/Feb-2024;
  • Middle East:
  • Africa:
    • Nairobi: Daily;
    • Dar Es Salaam: Service inaugurated in Jun-2023 as a continuation of service to Zanzibar, extended to the winter season;
    • Niamey, Bamako and Ouagadougou: Remain suspended until further notice, due to safety concerns;
  • Europe:
    • Tromso: Resuming twice weekly from 28-Oct-2023;
    • Rovaniemi: Resuming three times weekly from 02-Dec-2023, increasing to up to daily during the Christmas holidays;
    • Kittila: Resuming weekly from 23-Dec-2023;
    • Innsbruck: Resuming weekly from 23-Dec-2023;
    • Krakow: Three times weekly service extended to winter schedule, with Embraer E190;
    • Tel Aviv: Service remains suspended through to 31-Oct-2023. [more - original PR]

