27-Oct-2023 10:43 AM
Air France serving 167 destinations in winter 2023/24, capacity at 98% of 2019 level
Air France announced (26-Oct-2023) 167 destinations in winter 2023/24, comprising 84 long haul and 83 medium haul. The carrier will be operating at near winter 2019/20 levels, notably at 98% of 2019 capacity in terms of available seat kilometres on long haul flights. Highlights include:
- North America:
- 20% capacity increase, compared to 2019, with 212 weekly frequencies to 20 destinations in the US, Canada and Mexico;
- Raleigh Durham: Launching three times weekly from 30-Oct-2023, with Boeing 787-9;
- Ottawa: Service extended to the winter schedule, after being launched in Jun-2023, operated using 787-9;
- Dallas, Vancouver, Boston and Montreal: Services to be bolstered through more frequencies or higher capacity aircraft;
- South America:
- Asia:
- Capacity will remain below 2019 levels, but will increase 60% from winter 2022/23, driven by China and Japan;
- Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong: Daily frequencies to be maintained;
- Tokyo Haneda: Second frequency being added, with up to 16 weekly frequencies to both Tokyo airports;
- Bangkok: Daily frequencies resuming, increasing to up to 10 times weekly in Jan/Feb-2024;
- Middle East:
- Abu Dhabi: Daily A350-900 service from 29-Oct-2023, as part of a cooperation with Etihad Airways;
- Dubai: Twice daily, with 777;
- Africa:
- Nairobi: Daily;
- Dar Es Salaam: Service inaugurated in Jun-2023 as a continuation of service to Zanzibar, extended to the winter season;
- Niamey, Bamako and Ouagadougou: Remain suspended until further notice, due to safety concerns;
- Europe:
- Tromso: Resuming twice weekly from 28-Oct-2023;
- Rovaniemi: Resuming three times weekly from 02-Dec-2023, increasing to up to daily during the Christmas holidays;
- Kittila: Resuming weekly from 23-Dec-2023;
- Innsbruck: Resuming weekly from 23-Dec-2023;
- Krakow: Three times weekly service extended to winter schedule, with Embraer E190;
- Tel Aviv: Service remains suspended through to 31-Oct-2023. [more - original PR]