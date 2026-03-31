31-Mar-2026 3:48 PM
Air France launches Paris CDG-London Gatwick service
London Gatwick Airport announced (30-Mar-2026) Air France launched twice daily Paris CDG-London Gatwick service with A220 equipment. Air France is one of nine new airlines joining London Gatwick in 2026, including Jet2.com, AirAsia X and Condor Flugdienst. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
London Gatwick reported a record 62 airlines planned to serve more than 230 destinations in summer 2026, including new entrants Air France, AirAsia X, Condor Flugdienst, Jet2.com and others, with airport head of aviation development Jonny Macneal highlighting new destinations and major frequency increases across the network1. Jet2.com planned to open a London Gatwick base from Mar-2026 with six aircraft and 29 routes in summer 20262.