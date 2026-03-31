Air France launches Paris CDG-London Gatwick service

London Gatwick reported a record 62 airlines planned to serve more than 230 destinations in summer 2026, including new entrants Air France, AirAsia X, Condor Flugdienst, Jet2.com and others, with airport head of aviation development Jonny Macneal highlighting new destinations and major frequency increases across the network1. Jet2.com planned to open a London Gatwick base from Mar-2026 with six aircraft and 29 routes in summer 20262.