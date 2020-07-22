22-Jul-2020 11:40 AM
Air Arabia Maroc to offer network of 70 routes in summer 2020
Air Arabia Maroc announced (21-Jul-2020) it will offer 70 services from Morocco to Europe, Tunisia and certain points within Morocco during summer 2020. Service is offered from Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Nador, Tangier and Fez to destinations such as Lisbon, Prague, Vienna, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Tunis and Istanbul, including eight different cities in Italy and several cities in France. Domestic operations also include service from Casablanca, Tangier and Marrakech to Dakhla and from Tangier to Nador, Dakhla, Agadir and Marrakech. [more - original PR - French]