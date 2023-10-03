3-Oct-2023 12:11 PM
Aeromexico to launch 17 US services in 2024 under JCA with Delta Air Lines
Aeromexico announced (02-Oct-2023) plans to gradually launch the following routes in 2024 under its joint cooperation agreement (JCA) with Delta Air Lines:
- Guadalajara-Atlanta;
- Guadalajara-Detroit;
- Leon/Guanajuato-Atlanta;
- Leon/Guanajuato-Detroit;
- Merida-Atlanta;
- Mexico City Juarez-Boston;
- Mexico City Juarez-Detroit;
- Mexico City Juarez-Salt Lake City;
- Mexico City Juarez-Washington DC;
- Mexico City Felipe Angeles-Dallas Fort Worth;
- Mexico City Felipe Angeles-McAllen;
- Monterrey-Atlanta;
- Monterrey-Los Angeles;
- Monterrey-New York;
- Monterrey-Salt Lake City;
- Queretaro-Atlanta;
- Queretaro-Detroit.
The JCA will offer over 90 daily US-Mexico frequencies on almost 60 routes in 2024, increasing US-Mexico seat capacity by over 30% year-on-year. As previously reported by CAPA, the US FAA reinstated Mexico's International Aviation Safety Assessment Category 1 rating in mid Sep-2023, allowing Mexican carriers to add new routes and services to the US and enabling US carriers to market and codeshare on Mexican-operated flights. [more - original PR - Aeromexico] [more - original PR - Delta]