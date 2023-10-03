Become a CAPA Member
3-Oct-2023 10:31 AM

Aegean Airlines adding 18 new routes to winter 2023/24 schedule

Aegean Airlines announced (02-Oct-2023) its winter 2023/24 schedule will include 18 new routes to 14 countries, as well as expanded operations in the Middle East, North Africa, the Balkans and Europe. Highlights include:

  • Athens: New services include Dubai, Luxor, Sharm El Sheikh, Innsbruck, Bratislava, Baku and Chisinau;
  • Thessaloniki: New service to Cairo;
  • Services launched to Bristol, Birmingham, Malaga, Bilbao, Tallinn, Riga, Tunisia and Barcelona during the summer schedule will be maintained, supporting the expansion of the tourist season. A second daily frequency will be added to Athens-Frankfurt service;
  • Additional seasonal destinations for the "non summer" period, including Sharm El Sheikh, Luxor, Innsbruck, following "the successful experiment of flights to Marrakech in the previous winter season";
  • "All year round tourism" to be developed by maintaining regular frequencies to and from Rhodes, Heraklion and Kalamata until Nov-2023, and commencing the new summer season early in Mar-2024;
  • Charter services from Rhodes, within the framework of a special programme implemented in cooperation with a foreign tour operator, offering 35,000 seats to 22 European destinations in eight countries, from Oct-2023 to Dec-2023 and Feb-2024 to May-2024. [more - original PR]

