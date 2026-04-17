Adelaide Airport welcomes deployment of A330-900neo on Kuala Lumpur service from Malaysia Airlines
Adelaide Airport welcomed (16-Apr-2026) the introduction of A330-900neo equipment on Kuala Lumpur-Adelaide service by Malaysia Airlines. The aircraft change follows a frequency adjustment from five times weekly to daily in Feb-2026. Airport executive GM people, culture and customer Dermot O'Neill stated: "Today's new aircraft launch reinforces Malaysia Airlines longstanding commitment to our market". Mr O'Neill added: "In addition to business and leisure traffic, we know this service is popular with international students flying from Malaysia and further afield including India, China, Nepal and Vietnam to study in Adelaide. Being a widebody jet it also creates greater export opportunities for our local producers". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Malaysia Airlines confirmed it planned to operate all Kuala Lumpur-Australia services with A330neo aircraft by mid-2026, with CCO Dersenish Aresandiran citing Australia as a core growth market.1 Malaysia Airlines also reported receiving its 10th A330neo on 04-Mar-2026, with the type scheduled for routes including Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland.2