SilkAir to use new 737 MAX fleet to improve premium product, launch Hiroshima and upgrade Cairns
SilkAir is opening new medium haul routes and upgrading its premium product as it takes delivery of the new generation 737 MAX 8. The Singapore Airlines full service regional subsidiary is one of the first operators of the 737 MAX, with first delivery scheduled for Sep-2017.
The airline is using its initial batch of 737 MAX 8s to launch services to Hiroshima, which will become the airline’s first destination in Japan at the end of Oct-2017. The airline will also use the 737 MAX 8 to serve Cairns, which is the airline’s longest route and is being upgraded to five year-round frequencies as the MAX is introduced. Bangalore and Hyderabad round out the initial batch of routes to be permanently operated with the 737 MAX.
The 737 MAX 8 provides the SIA Group with a new platform to access long thin markets that are too small for SIA widebodies and cannot be economically served with current generation narrowbody aircraft.
As SilkAir pushes into longer routes, it is introducing an improved business class product, a sensible move given the much better premium product offered on similar routes by its parent. However, the product gap between SIA and SilkAir will remain wide – perhaps too wide given the increasing number of longer routes SilkAir will take on as it expands the 737 MAX fleet.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com