Qantas receives first 787 and plans to exercise options: more 787s should go to low cost Jetstar

Qantas is in the limelight as it receives its first 787, some 13 years after the group first ordered the type in 2005. The 787 will be used to open a high profile nonstop flight from Perth to London and enable other strategic imperatives, including improving the increasingly competitive North America market.
Group CEO Alan Joyce said Qantas is planning to exercise options to grow the Qantas 787 fleet beyond eight aircraft. But the spotlight should in due course return to Jetstar, the original 787 operator in the group.
Jetstar operates 11 787-8s and would benefit from a larger fleet, including -9s, to allow it finally to seize opportunities it has had to wait on while competitors – notably Scoot and AirAsia X – have grown their widebody fleets. Jetstar received its last 787 in 2015 and the Qantas Group is trying to convey to investors (some still sceptical) a message of disciplined capital allocation and debt reduction.
