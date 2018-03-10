Japan/Korea-Europe airline service: Korea leads Japan, but lacks Russian overflight rights
Korea has less than half of Japan's population, yet Korean Air and Asiana Airlines are twice as large in Europe as All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines.
Despite this leadership position, Korea's airlines want to grow even more in Europe. Asiana is adding scheduled service to Barcelona and Venice in 2018, while Korean Air added Barcelona in 2017. Yet Korea is held back by a lack of Russian overflight rights. While this persists, Korean Air is unlikely to use incremental additions for its long haul LCC, Jin Air, which is otherwise well suited to serve more leisure-oriented European markets.
While Korean airlines are unable to realise full demand for Europe, Seoul is unlikely to grant more traffic rights for Gulf airlines, which mostly carry European connecting passengers on flights to Seoul.
Japan has available overflight rights and a need to grow in Europe in order to meet the country's aggressive tourism targets. Japanese tourism is working with Air France-KLM, but Japanese aviation must do more to expand its footprint in Europe.
To access CAPA Premium Analysis you need a CAPA Membership
Your window into the latest insights
CAPA employs an industry-leading Analyst team based in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia who offer unique perspectives and independent and accurate commentary of critical industry developments globally. CAPA Members rely on our Analysis to unlock valuable insights and actionable intelligence to keep ahead of the game.
Big picture strategic view
Our Analysts don’t just report the news - they take a big picture strategic view of aviation dynamics, issues and trends and analyse the implications of these developments for you.
Global intelligence
The CAPA Analyst team is based globally to ensure our CAPA Members have access to independent, unique perspectives covering an entire spectrum of daily, worldwide commercial aviation developments.
Customise your Alerts
CAPA Members can use CAPA Alerts to receive daily, weekly or monthly and customised updates on our Analysis.
I'm very impressed by the factual and detailed analysis CAPA is always doing.- CEO, Airline Member
Phone: +61 2 9241 3200 | Email: membership@centreforaviation.com