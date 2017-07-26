Japan Airlines to operate a second daily London flight – gaining a rare strategic advantage over ANA
Japan Airlines is continuing to grow since it was freed from government-imposed restrictions following its bankruptcy and restructuring. JAL has announced a new service to Melbourne and shifted some international flights from Tokyo Narita to Tokyo Haneda airport.
JAL is now planning a second daily flight to London Heathrow from Oct-2017. It will be the only Tokyo flight to arrive in London in the morning, and the UK will be the only blue chip market in Europe where JAL has a larger presence than All Nippon Airways. ANA has unsuccessfully tried to introduce a second London flight.
The Japan-UK market produced visitor growth in 2016 yet nonstop capacity has declined, providing an imbalance in JAL's favour. The second flight also presents more opportunities for JAL to hub to other points in Europe using London Heathrow, the home of British Airways, with whom JAL has a JV with (along with Iberia and Finnair).
