CAPA's World Aviation Summit in Berlin, 27/28-Nov-2018

The Summit complements CAPA’s existing suite of global aviation events and is expected to attract more than 250 senior level executives and decision makers from full service and low cost carriers, airports and industry suppliers.

CAPA Global Aviation Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner

The Summit will also feature the global edition of the CAPA Aviation Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner, awards which have recognised strategic leadership in the aviation industry since 2002.

Regarded as the pre-eminent awards ceremony for strategic aviation excellence, the CAPA Aviation Awards are intended to reward airlines, airports and individuals that are not only successful but have also provided industry strategic leadership in an always changing environment. The awards are not driven by customer surveys or sponsorship and are researched by an independent panel of judges. Award categories include CAPA Airline of the Year, CAPA LCC of the Year and CAPA Airport of the Year.

Carsten Spohr, Deutsche Lufthansa AG Chairman and CEO to deliver keynote address

In his first CAPA appearance, Deutsche Lufthansa AG Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Spohr, will deliver the summit’s keynote, focusing on the growth and direction of Europe’s largest airline group and its strategic response to labour unrest and growing competition from LCCs.

Amid tough operating conditions Lufthansa Group, which operates multiple airlines across many market segments and national geographies, has managed to deliver record profits and passenger numbers in 2017. But its outlook for 2018, which predicts a slightly lower result, highlights that change is a constant in the airline industry.

While the Lufthansa Group has strong brand penetration and extensive networking coverage across Europe and Asia through either its own brands or JVs, its unit costs are among the highest in Europe, leaving it vulnerable to softening demand and LCC competition.

CAPA: German market robust despite airline exit

Peter Harbison, CAPA Executive Chairman, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the next edition of the CAPA World Aviation Summit to Germany, Europe’s second largest aviation market. Berlin in particular has witnessed some dynamic changes over the past year, with the exit of airberlin, various acquisitions and subsequent expansion of easyJet in the city. Indeed, the German market continues to show remarkable resilience and growth in 2018, driven by LCCs who have increased their share of both domestic and international seats.

“We look forward to welcoming a diverse array of airline leaders to the Summit to discuss not only the German aviation market but also the key strategic challenges they face in the year ahead.”

Berlin Airports' CEO welcomes global airline CEOs

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chief Executive Officer of Berlin Airports said: “We are delighted that the CAPA World Aviation Summit will take place in Berlin in November and that this will emphasise the importance of the airport region Berlin Brandenburg worldwide.

"In selecting Berlin as the venue, CAPA has chosen a thriving city, where air traffic is experiencing dynamic growth – and therein lies one of the central challenges faced by almost all metropolitan airports in the world.”

