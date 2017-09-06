Australia/New Zealand to Latin America: LATAM grows, Air NZ & Qantas consider Brazil

Travel from Australia and New Zealand to Latin America is in one of aviation's smaller intercontinental market pairs but is growing, with intra- and extra-alliance partnerships. LATAM will supplement its Santiago-Auckland-Sydney offering with Santiago-Melbourne nonstop, which will give LATAM and its fellow oneworld partner Qantas a one-stop proposition from Melbourne to other South American destinations, including Buenos Aires. Air New Zealand has found a small niche serving the Melbourne-Buenos Aires market via Auckland.
Jan-2018 is a peak month, with nearly three daily flights between the regions. Even in the off-peak the offering will produce growth, after being somewhat flat in recent years: Qantas grew but Aerolineas Argentinas exited the market. Aerolineas now partners with Air NZ.
Qantas and Air New Zealand are evaluating new widebody aircraft that will let them fly ultra-long haul. This could include the first nonstop flights to Brazil from Australia/New Zealand.
